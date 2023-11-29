Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A CGI image released to show how the new Beamish Football Centre will look.

A new community football centre which has helped create soccer stars of the future is set to get state-of-the-art new facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some £1.6million has been raised to revamp Beamish Football Centre in County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, the centre has helped improve the lives of over 3,000 people while Sunderland AFC’s Foundation of Light regularly stages coaching programmes there.

It has also been a breeding ground for Premier League and Championship professionals, including and Coventry’s Ben Wilson and ex-Everton defender Liam Gibson, as well as Newcastle United's Jamie and Lewis Milley.

The team behind the plans say the site will be a leading community centre for both education and sport and will feature a host of 'Premier League level' facilities that will benefit both male and female footballers.

An artist’ impression of the refurbished site has now been released andNorth East firm MGM Construction will break ground on the development in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an unbelievably exciting project, and we are thrilled to have been selected as the construction partner to help bring this community hub to life,” said Ryan Gardiner, Director of MGM Construction.

“The centre is going to cement Beamish Football Centre’s reputation as a major grassroots footballing force in the North East, whilst providing an upgraded, vibrant space that will benefit the wider community.

“It is going to be a real asset for the area, and we are over-the-moon that our talented team have been tasked with delivering something so special for the community.”

A CGI image released to show how the new Beamish Football Centre will look.

And once open, the centre will be the realisation of a decade-long dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born out of the ashes of the disused Stanley School of Technology, a local not-for-profit organisation – Stanley Events – took the old PE block and converted it into Beamish Football Centre.

However, the planned facelift will breathe life into the aging space whilst massively enhancing the building’s appearance.

Training facilities will be upgraded, with a new bar and a function space. Indoors, there will be training spaces for both education and fitness while larger rooms will open training courses up to even more learners.

The project has been realised thanks to money from the key funder, the Youth Investment Fund, which to date has invested over £300m into projects across the UK that improve youth facilities and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme was pulled together on behalf of Stanley Events by architect Mawson Kerr, consulting engineers Jasper Kett and Elvet Consultants who are acting as the Clients Representative and Project Manager for the development.

And having operated at close to capacity for a long time, and Carl Marshall – who runs Stanley Events with wife Anna - said he was thrilled work was finally set to get underway.

“This is the perfect time to bring this dream to life, and we are delighted that MGM Construction will be our construction partner,” he added.

“This is a major project for the area, so it was vital we found the right firm we could trust to deliver it, and MGM’s track record is second to none.

“We can’t wait for work to get underway in 2024, and to deliver something special for our wonderful community.”