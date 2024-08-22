Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘We have done incredibly well’ - incoming head Anne-Marie Whitten is over the moon with St Adian’s GCSE results.

Pupils were arriving at the school’s Briary centre in Ashbrooke Road this morning to pick up their envelopes.

“As always, we are really proud of our young boys,” said Anne-Marie.

GCSE results day at St Aidan's Catholic Academy with pupils Areeb Qureshi, Ewan Wilson, Elliott Pugh and Kendrix Mayamaya. | sn

“Twenty-five per cent of all our grades were grade seven to nine, which in the old money was A* to A.

“We have also got really good progress from our disadvantaged and our students with additional needs.

“We are really proud of what out young people have achieved and we know this comes from their dedication and hard work and the support of our staff.”

Elliott Pugh has his sights set on a career as a sport physio after collecting a haul of results which included ‘two nines and lots of eights and sevens’.

“I plan to go to sixth form and do biology, sport and Spanish, then go to university,” he said.

Ewan Wilson said he was ‘really happy’ with his results, which included the equivalent of four nines ‘and a few eights and sevens’.

Incoming head of St Aidan's Catholic Academy Anne-Marie Whitten | sn

Ewan plans to go on to sixth form to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

He admitted he wasn’t sure about a career path, ‘but I want to go on to university and study maths’.

Cole Jubb said he had been lucky to study at St Aidan’s , after a recent increase in academic success: “Since year seven, I have only seen my grades go up recently and I’m very glad that I have been at St Aidan’s in order to exceed those expectations,” he said.

“I have been able to get nines, eights, sixes - I am very proud of myself.”

He plans to stay on at the academy's sixth form to study philosophy, theology, computer science and maths: “I was able to get the maths result i wanted,” he said.

Areeb Qureshi said he had done ‘quite well - one seven, some eights and two nines’.

Cole Jubb is delighted with his results | sn

He is staying on at sixth form: “I want to study maths, physics and philosophy,” said Areeb, who wants to read astrophysics at university.

Classmate Kendrix Mayamaya said his mix of nines and eights had been ‘really unexpected’.

“I plan to go to sixth form and study maths, physics and probably computer science,” he said.