Spring energy blast: 10-minute abs and carbs
As the seasons change, your energy levels can take a hit.
This quick 10-minute workout will fire up your core and get your heart pumping, helping to combat spring fatigue with a boost of movement and endorphins!
No equipment is required – just your body and some determination.
To complete the workout, you need to do two rounds of the following exercises – which involve 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest’
High Knees
Bicycle Crunches
Jump Squats
Russian Twists
Mountain Climbers
Remember to warm up correctly to avoid any unnecessary strains or muscle pulls.