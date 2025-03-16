Spring energy blast: 10-minute abs and carbs

Bicycle crunches are part of this 10-minute exercise routine.placeholder image
As the seasons change, your energy levels can take a hit.

This quick 10-minute workout will fire up your core and get your heart pumping, helping to combat spring fatigue with a boost of movement and endorphins!

No equipment is required – just your body and some determination.

To complete the workout, you need to do two rounds of the following exercises – which involve 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest’

High Knees

Bicycle Crunches

Jump Squats

Russian Twists

Mountain Climbers

Remember to warm up correctly to avoid any unnecessary strains or muscle pulls.

To see how the routine is done correctly, then you can watch the full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

