Specialist South Tyneside dementia nursing receives University of Sunderland praise

A specialist dementia nursing programme is set to continue in South Tyneside.

The South Tyneside Admiral Nurse Programme has be recommissioned by the South Tyneside Health Collaboration for a further year.

The service aims to improve the quality and experiences of families affected by dementia in the local area, having been first introduced in May 2022.

Referrals to the service can be made by all health and social care providers working in South Tyneside.

Four dementia specialist Admiral Nurses offer support to carers from pre-diagnosis through to end of life care and bereavement support, as well as working with other healthcare professionals in the area to promote best practice in dementia care.

The impact of the service was explored by University of Sunderland’s Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute, who surveyed 56 families and 44 local healthcare professionals.

South Tyneside Admiral Nurse Programme has been recommissioned for another year. | Other 3rd Party

All the families who were surveyed rated the Admiral Nurse Service as either good or very good, with praise heaped on the responsiveness and wide range of support provided, including home visits and the amount of time offered to people affected by dementia.

Out of the healthcare professionals, 84.6% reported that the Admiral Nurse Service has improved access to support services for families affected by dementia.

Dr Heather Yemm, Research Fellow at the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute, University of Sunderland said: “The findings of the evaluation show how valued the Admiral Nurse service is to families affected by dementia living in South Tyneside, and the difference that the support given has made to their day to day lives.”

Supported by Dementia UK, the Admiral Nurses are on hand to offer free practical and emotional support to anyone who is affected by dementia through local services and the charity’s national helpline and virtual clinics.

Lisa Marshall, Lead Admiral Nurse for the South Tyneside Service, has expressed her delight in the service being recommissioned for another year.

She said: “I’m so pleased that the service has been recommissioned.

“Dementia is a huge and growing challenge for families and health and social care services, and we’ve seen the positive impact our service has had in the area since we launched in 2022.

“As Admiral Nurses we understand the challenges faced by both families affected by dementia and healthcare professionals, and are able to work with all parties to ensure people receive the support that is right for them at all stages of the condition.”

Tara Burrell, Chief Executive Officer of South Tyneside Health Collaboration, has praised the work of the South Tyneside Admiral Nurse Programme in the borough.

She added: “We are thrilled that the Admiral Nurse service has been recommissioned which reflects South Tyneside's deep commitment to families affected by dementia.

“We’re especially grateful to Lisa Marshall, our Lead Admiral Nurse, whose leadership, warmth and dedication have been instrumental in shaping such a trusted and compassionate service, offering not just care, but real hope and support when it’s needed most.”

You can find out more about the Admiral Nurses by visiting: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/16469/Admiral-Nurses.

