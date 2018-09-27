South Tyneside Restaurant Week could give new eatery a boost

Restaurants in South Tyneside are getting set for one of the most important weeks of the year.

The fourth South Tyneside Restaurant Week will run from Saturday to October 13.

It will give residents and visitors to the borough the chance to enjoy special dishes and offers at a broad range of restaurants and eateries.

Blacks Corner – a speciality delicatessen, concept eatery and wine bar – is a new addition for this year.

The company, which is also celebrating its first anniversary since opening in East Boldon, is offering customers any one of its flatbreads and a cheese board (for one) for only £10 per person.

Chris Lowden, who runs Blacks Corner with his friend Jonathan Dryden, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Restaurant Week.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase some of our fantastic artisan food to new customers, while also giving our regular visitors a great deal on our flatbreads and cheese boards.

“These are exciting times for Blacks Corner, as we also mark a hugely successful first year of business.

“During Restaurant Week and beyond we look forward to welcoming many more customers to experience all that we have to offer.”

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “We are thrilled to have Blacks Corner on board this year.

“This wonderful new establishment offers something different in beautifully renovated surroundings and is the perfect place for people to catch up with friends and family.

“Once again, we have a real mix of cuisines this Restaurant Week.”

For a full list of venues, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/restaurantweek.