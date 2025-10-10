South Shields star Jade has revealed her thoughts on a football musical.

Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has revealed she has thought about making a football musical based on the Premier League rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle United .

The 32-year-old, who was born in South Shields and performs under the name Jade, said her plans for the Romeo and Juliet-themed show would also incorporate LGBT+ issues.

She told the Hits Radio Breakfast Show: "I would want to write a Geordie musical, because I think since Billy Elliot there's not really been (one), Everybody's Talking About Jamie, but that's not really, that's Sheffield .

"I would like to write a football focused, Gazza The Musical, and there's a song called 'Shearer, Shearer'.

Jade has spoken about her idea for a Romero and Juliet-style musical based on the Tyne-Wear derby. | Getty Images

"But I think it'd be a good way to incorporate like issues, like LGBT, like bringing that into the story, like a Montague and Capulets but like with Sunderland and Newcastle in a musical, and like two lads get it on with each other, and it's like the fanbases.

"If anyone does that, that's my idea."

The Tyne-Wear derby is among one of the most fierce in English football - with the rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle going all the way back to the English Civil War.

The last league meeting between Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United came in March 2016, which ended in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

The two teams did play each other in the third round of the 2023/24 FA Cup, with the Magpies beating the Black Cats 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Thirlwall was also asked about the possibility of a Little Mix musical, which she said "has to happen", and added she would "love" it.

The singer is currently performing on her That's Showbiz Baby tour, having released her debut album of the same name earlier this year.

Speaking of her first full tour as a solo artist, which began in October, Thirlwall said: "I think That's Showbiz Baby tour is very, like, theatrical.

"I've really enjoyed doing it in a theatre setting where I can create a more sort of musical-esque show. I think the album is very theatrical, so it lends itself well to that.

"And then in terms of Little Mix, I did a whole medley in my festivals and I feel like this is my first solo tour, it should, you know, be more... just me.

"There's definitely a nod to Little Mix in there, but I like the idea of being like, ok, like I am my own artist now, with a nod to the past."

With Little Mix, Thirlwall scored five UK number one singles and a UK number one album, while her debut solo single, Angel Of My Dreams, reached number seven on the singles chart.