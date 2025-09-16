South Shields singer Joe McElderry set to host an exclusive North East live tour

Joe McElderry is set to embark on a North East tour.

X Factor winner Joe McElderry is set to take on a special North East tour this autumn - promising events filled with nostalgia, excitement and new material.

The South Shields singer will bring his greatest hits, operatic-pop favourites and show-stopping numbers back to the region that he calls home.

Fans can expect an ‘immersive musical experience’ with a mix of classic hits and special moments like the live podcast at the Customs House, in South Shields.

South Shields singer Joe McElderry is set to embark on a North East tour. | Other 3rd Party

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Joe said: “Performing in my home region is always so special.

“It brings back so many memories and reminds me of where it all began.

“I’m so excited to kick off my live tour later this month and share favourites, new music and a few surprises with my incredible fans and those joining for the first time.

“Filming the live podcast at the iconic Customs House will be a real highlight, and every night of the tour promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

The North East tour dates include:

September 19 : Empire Theatre, Consett.

: Empire Theatre, Consett. September 26 : Phoenix Theatre, Blyth.

: Phoenix Theatre, Blyth. September 27 : Phoenix Theatre, Blyth.

: Phoenix Theatre, Blyth. October 10 : Customs House, South Shields.

: Customs House, South Shields. October 11 : The Forum, Northallerton.

: The Forum, Northallerton. October 18 : Playhouse, Alnwick.

: Playhouse, Alnwick. October 19 : Little Haven Hotel, South Shields.

: Little Haven Hotel, South Shields. October 23 : Customs House, South Shields (Live Podcast - That’s Ridiculous Series 2 with Joe McElderry & Grandma Hilda)

: Customs House, South Shields (Live Podcast - That’s Ridiculous Series 2 with Joe McElderry & Grandma Hilda) October 24 : Customs House, South Shields.

: Customs House, South Shields. October 25 : Customs House, South Shields.

: Customs House, South Shields. October 26: Playhouse, Whitley Bay.

Following his live tour, Joe will then return for a third year to Newcastle’s O2 City Hall for a one-night only festive show on December 1.

Joe’s Festive Party has become a seasonal highlight, offering Christmas classics and crowd favourites, making it a perfect night out for friends, families and colleagues.

Tickets for both the live tour and the festive show at the O2 City Hall are available now at: https://www.joemcelderryofficial.com/.