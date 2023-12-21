Santa spreads joy to sick children in hospital gifting Christmas goodies
Darren Johnson also known as 'RentaSanta' helped spread festive cheer in the children's ward.
A famous 'RentaSanta' helped spread joy amongst sick children in hospital as he delivered some Christmas goodies.
Darren Johnson who has done home and hospital visits dressed as Santa for 30 years paid a visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital to surprise kids on the children's ward.
As many of the children will spend Christmas in hospital Darren was keen to make their stay a little more jolly and set up a visit with the help of Clinical Lead, Michelle Cockburn.
Thanks to money raised through his calendar sales Darren was able to purchase selection boxes to gift the children.
He said: "It was lovely to see those children in at the moment spreading some festive cheer and wishing them well.
"One young lad saw me before I went into ward he said to his dad very angelic 'look dad Santa‘ he was so sweet."
Darren was also able to provide some goodies for the staff on the ward as he brought some sausage rolls from South Shields bakery Lee's Bakers.
Over the festive season 'RentaSanta' has been able to offer some free home visits to those in need as well as visiting the surgical ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
He will also be visiting the children's day unit at South Tyneside District Hospital to drop off selection boxes.
Darren would like to offer his thanks to all those that bought calendars and helped raise funds for the selection boxes and The People's Angels CIC on Boldon Lane.