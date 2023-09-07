Watch more videos on Shots!

A pub famous for its location on the Great North Run route has been temporarily renamed for the big day.

The Bamburgh pub is famous for sitting next to the Great North Run finish line, and will welcome many of the thousands of runners and spectators taking part in and watching the half marathon on Sunday, September 10.

Race founder Sir Brendan Foster outside Greene King’s The Bamburgh pub, which has been temporarily renamed as ‘The Finish Line’ in celebration of this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run. Picture c/o Greene King.

And to mark the occasion, this year the Greene King pub has been temporarily renamed ‘The Finish Line’.

Kyle Flannigan, general manager at The Finish Line said: “Each year we welcome hundreds of participants of the AJ Bell Great North Run into our pub as the unofficial ‘finish line’ of the race.