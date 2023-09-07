News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

South Shields pub The Bamburgh temporarily renamed for Great North Run day

The pub is well known to many who have taken part in the run

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pub famous for its location on the Great North Run route has been temporarily renamed for the big day.

The Bamburgh pub is famous for sitting next to the Great North Run finish line, and will welcome many of the thousands of runners and spectators taking part in and watching the half marathon on Sunday, September 10.

Race founder Sir Brendan Foster outside Greene King’s The Bamburgh pub, which has been temporarily renamed as ‘The Finish Line’ in celebration of this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run. Picture c/o Greene King.Race founder Sir Brendan Foster outside Greene King’s The Bamburgh pub, which has been temporarily renamed as ‘The Finish Line’ in celebration of this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run. Picture c/o Greene King.
Race founder Sir Brendan Foster outside Greene King’s The Bamburgh pub, which has been temporarily renamed as ‘The Finish Line’ in celebration of this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run. Picture c/o Greene King.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And to mark the occasion, this year the Greene King pub has been temporarily renamed ‘The Finish Line’.

Kyle Flannigan, general manager at The Finish Line said: “Each year we welcome hundreds of participants of the AJ Bell Great North Run into our pub as the unofficial ‘finish line’ of the race.

"So this year, we’ve made it official! We can’t wait welcome spectators and race finishers to The Finish Line on Sunday.”

Related topics:Great North Run