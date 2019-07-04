South Shields fire: Pictures show devastation after fire at boatyard on River Tyne
Firefighters have extinguished a major blaze which saw plumes of thick smoke descend over South Shields.
Firefighters have battle a major blaze which broke out at fishermen’s cabins and the adjoining boatyard near the River Tyne in South Shields.
Plumes of thick black smoke poured from the site on Wapping Street, in South Shields, which could be seen for miles – with some residents in Sunderland spotting the smoke cloud.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire broke out at a group of fishing sheds
Nearby businesses were evacuated as firefighters fought to extinguish the major blaze.
Residents were urged to keep windows and doors shut as the dark cloud of smoke amassed over the town.
Now the fire has been extinguished and shocking pictures, published by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, show the extent of the damage.
A number of boats appear to have been damaged in the blaze with photographs taken from across the River Tyne showing a boat ablaze.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire is now out but the cause of the blaze is not yet known. One crew remains on scene.
Crews from South Shields, Hebburn and Byker were called to the fire which broke out just after 11am this morning, Thursday, July 4.
Barry Robinson, 50, who works at Sealane Inshore, said: “We’ve all been evacuated from the buildings for about an hour.
“They’re doing the jobs. They were frightened there was oxyacetylene down there so they have to put up a perimeter around to keep people safe.”
Crews are still at the scene to dampen down and ensure there are no hot spots remaining which could reignite.
An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.
A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said earlier: “We currently have crews from South Shields, Byker and Hebburn dealing with a fire on Wapping Street, South Shields.
“Please avoid the area if possible and keep all doors and windows closed.”