Sol de Janeiro teams up with Sephora for a pop-up experience at the Metrocentre

A beauty pop-up experience is coming to the Metrocentre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning beauty brand Sol de Janeiro is teaming up with Sephora as it announces the launch of Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion.

To mark the UK launch, Sol de Janeiro are hosting immersive pop-up series across key cities - with the roadshow appearing at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead, between June 26 and 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the event, guests will be able to explore a fully immersive brand world including photo moments, exclusive samples, a product experience zone, and fragrance consultation carts.

The full thing has been designed to reflect the vibrant joy of Brazilian street culture.

Sol De Janeiro and Sephora are hosting a pop-up experience at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | Other 3rd Party

Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer at Sephora, has welcomed the addition of Body Badalada to the beauty brand.

She said: “At Sephora, we have a unique culture of partnering with the most creative and inspiring brands to bring the best of beauty to our 74 million loyal customers across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited to introduce Body Badalada by Sol de Janeiro, a defining milestone for our historical collaboration and in the brand journey.

“From their earlier days on our shelves to this global exclusive, they’ve shown what’s possible when a brand leads with heart, creativity and innovation. Badalada delivers all of that and more.”

There is plenty to get involved in at the event, which is running from June 26 until June 29. | Other 3rd Party

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has expressed his delight at being able to host the exclusive pop-up at the Gateshead shopping centre.

He added: “This is going to be an excellent event for our visitors and we’re delighted that Sol de Janeiro has chosen Sephora at Metrocentre as their venue in the North East to host their immersive pop-up series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about Body Badalada from Sol de Janeiro, visit: https://www.sephora.co.uk/p/sol-de-janeiro-body-badalada-vitamin-infused-body-lotion-400ml.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.