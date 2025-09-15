A TikTok star is set to host a book signing in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Asquith, who went viral with her nana Norma on social media, is set to appear at Waterstones, in Sunderland city centre, on Thursday, October 2.

Jess initially supported adults in her local community as a social worker before she became Norma’s full-time carer in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess and Norma on one of their TikTok videos. | Jess and Norma

Then she started documenting her life with Norma on social media, with their heart-warming content being shared to millions around the world.

In her newest book, ‘Jess & Norma’, they open up about the personal events that have shaped their bond - from the losses they’ve experienced to some of their earliest memories.

Jess will be at the Bridges shopping centre store at 12.30pm - with the full event ticketed.

Tickets will cost £22 and each one entitles the ticketholder to one copy of the book, which will be available to collect on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who is attending will be required to show your ticket on the day of the event to gain entry and of proof of purchase.

Organisers have confirmed that the queue will be formed on a first come, first served basis.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.waterstones.com/events/meet-jessica-asquith-in-sunderland/sunderland.