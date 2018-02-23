Snow showers set to hit North East as Met Office predicts freezing week

Spring may be on the way according to our calendars - but the weather doesn't quite agree with the North East set for a freezing start next week.

Met Office forecasters have predicted that snow will fall in the region on Tuesday, with a Yellow weather warning issued for various parts of the UK.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment said: "There is a lot of uncertainty in the extent and timing of snow during Tuesday.

"Showers will bring a large variation in amounts of snow across even small areas with some places seeing very little.

"The most likely time for a period of more widespread snow currently looks to be during Tuesday morning.

"There is the potential for locally 5-10 cm of snow across eastern parts however where showers become more organised there may be more widespread snow cover."

Forecast for the North East region predicts temperatures of around 1° or 2° at the start of next week, with snow on the agenda for Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.

It could feel as cold as -6° or -7° during some days - so be sure to get the woolly hat, scarf and gloves to hand. Don't pack away the winter coat just yet ...