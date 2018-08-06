Smoke alarm saves family of four from Sunderland kitchen blaze

A family of four escaped from a fire in their Sunderland home after they were alerted by a smoke alarm last night.

Two crews from Farringdon fire station were called to North View in South Hylton shortly nefore midnight.

The kitchen was severely damaged. Pic: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The family had escaped from the house before the fire brigade arrived but firefighters rescued a dog.

The blaze was contained to the kitchen, but the entire house was damaged by smoke.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at five to midnight and we were there by midnight.

"Ir was a family of four who had escaped by the time we got there. We had to go in and get their little dog.

The fire was contained in the kitchen. Pic: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

"We had two crews there and left at twenty past 12."

Green Watch manager Andy Smith said: "The smoke alarm in this property has given the family valuable time to escape the fire.

"If this family did not have the alarm installed, the likelihood is this fire would have had a far worse outcome.

"Everyone should have smoke alarms fitted and they need to be tested at least on a weekly basis."