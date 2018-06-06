Ski star gives school the inside word on life as a Winter Olympian

School children discovered how an athlete reached the high of his career so far by taking part in this year’s Winter Olympics.

Peter Speight, who represented Team GB, joined pupils for a ski lesson at Silksworth Ski Complex.

Peter Speight and John Greenwood at the Silksworth ski slope.

The Olympic skier surprised 60 pupils from East Herrington Primary Academy by joining them for a lesson on the slopes as part of Snowsport England’s National Snowsport Week, which was sponsored by Interski.

The nationwide incentive takes place every year and aims to encourage more children to take part in snow sports to improve their health and wellbeing.

The complex, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, supported the initiative by offering reduced cost lessons and encouraged more than 800 youngsters to try out a new sport.

Peter, who has been skiing since he was a youngster, helped deliver the weekly lesson alongside Everyone Active’s colleagues.

The Olympian then answered student’s questions all about his sporting career.

Peter said: “It’s been great to be able to join these aspiring skiers for their lesson at Silksworth Ski Complex.

“The National Schools Snowsport Week campaign has been a great opportunity seized by the slope to encourage more young people to get involved in our unique sport.

“The slope itself is the largest in the North East of England and is a perfect environment for learning and enjoyment.”

John Greenwood, ski school coordinator at Everyone Active, said: “It was fantastic to see the pupils’ faces when Peter joined them on the slopes.

“The kids really enjoyed hearing all about his career, and I hope that his visit will inspire them to continue to train hard and develop their skills.”

Luke Williams, events and campaigns lead at Snowsport England, said: “The Silksworth Ski Complex have been a great partner throughout this campaign, they continue to provide fantastic opportunities for young people to not just initially get involved but to continue their participation in the sport.

“It was inspiring to be able to visit the slope during the campaign with Pete and witness the joy and excitement on all of the faces of the young people and we hope that they continue their involvement with the slope and with snowsports.”