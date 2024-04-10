Bus drivers have been posing for pictures with their canine best friends ahead of National Pet Day.

The day, on April 11, is a chance to celebrate Britain’s pets and the role they play in our lives.

Bus operator Go North East, has released a collection of beautiful pictures capturing the paw-some bond between bus drivers and their dogs.

The collection titled 'A Bus Driver's Best Friend' features six drivers from depots across the region, joined by pals: Pongo, Chester, Tasha, Misty, Milo, and Ella. These bark-tastic photos are sure to put a smile on passengers’ faces and a wag in their tails as we celebrate the joy of companionship on and off the road!

Mark and Pongo from Coxhoe

Quote from Bus Driver Mark Gradon:

“Pongo’s just full of character, I call him my not-so-little shadow as he’s always there by my side. He’s getting on a bit now but I just love the fact he’s a puppy at heart. I’ll never forget the day I came home to find him sat down looking up at me all innocent with an empty dog food bag around his neck!”

Among them is Carly Benson, from Washington, who posed with her loyal hound Tasha.

She said: “Tasha’s my best friend, she’s a very understanding dog with a gentle soul, always there when you need a cuddle.

“She’s 11 now and I treasure every moment we spend together.

“By far the best times are those spent down the beach when she becomes a puppy again bouncing across the sand.”

Photography: Charlotte Graham