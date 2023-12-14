Sir Bob Murray launches £25,000 bursary for North East health students

The first five beneficiaries have already been selected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray CBE is helping North East health students kick off their futures.

Earlier this year Sir Bob joined forces with the University of Sunderland to launch Murray Health, a specialist library and learning space for doctors, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists and other future health professionals, at the University’s City Campus on Chester Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he is supporting new students from the region who are looking for a career in health with a £25,000 bursary. The first five students will receive £1,000 each in their first year to ensure they have the best possible start in their studies.

Sir Bob and Lady Sue Murray are pictured with (from left) Dr Rebecca Owens and students Bethany Jones, Haley McDonald, Jamie Okoth, Omaya Younes and Rebecca Wotton

Three of the Sir Bob Murray Health Scholars - Bethany Jones, Haley McDonald and Omaya Younes - are studying BSc Psychology.

Bethany, 20, said: "Psychology is always something I have been interested in, and I have a genuine interest in how the mind works.

"I would love to go on and do a Masters once I graduate and look further into child psychology."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty-one-year-old Haley has worked in the care sector for 12 years, supporting people with dementia, and hopes her award will help improve her ability to work with them and their families: “I hope to be in a position to place people in the correct environment that will cater for their needs, lifestyle, and hobbies."

Omaya says the scholarship will help her achieve her long-term career ambitions: “I feel this will provide the opportunity to specialise later in my studies. I would like to go on to a career as a psychologist to work with people struggling with their mental health.”

The remaining two students, Jamie Okoth, 27, and 24-year-old Rebecca Wooton are studying for a BSc Clinical Psychology and Forensic Psychology, respectively.

"Forensic Psychology is a great stepping stone towards a career as a Probation Officer,” said Rebecca, from Murton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm a single mother of three young children and the scholarship will help me to not have added worries about accessing resources that would benefit my studies."

Dr Rebecca Owens, Interim Head of the University’s School of Psychology, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Sir Bob Murray has demonstrated such an investment in our psychology students with these scholarships.

"This is monumental for the School of Psychology – not only does it demonstrate a significant investment in the future of our provision, focusing on psychological health and wellbeing development and support for the future, but also in supporting our students in achieving their own personal goals of advancing the field and making a difference to people’s lives.”