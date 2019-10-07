A cordon in place in Broomshields Avenue, Sunderland.

Dozens of homes near to the city’s Broomshields Avenue have been powered by a generator after subsidence led to a property in the street falling a foot into the ground in August this year.

A semi-detached property in the street has been left with damage to the front and back, with the driveway and wall sunken well below street level.

Properties on Broomshields Avenue in Sunderland that have been affected by subsidence.

Due to the sinkhole in the street, the electricity cable supplying the power to homes had to be disconnected, and a generator is being used to power the street.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson confirmed to the Echo on Monday, October 7 that around 40 residents in SR5 postcode area of Sunderland were currently being powered by a generator, with some “technical issues” affecting their homes in recent weeks.

One of its officers will visit Broomshields Avenue on Monday to answer questions from families – but added that they do not expect any further disruption for those living in the affected properties.

The subsidence incident happened in August 2019.

They added: "We're making arrangements to have a replacement cable fitted along a new route; however this will take some time as we need to arrange the necessary agreements with landowners, with discussions ongoing.”

"A generator was brought to site to restore power to homes and regrettably we have had some technical issues with the unit, which have now been resolved. We're not expecting any further disruption to residents.”

"Our Customer Support Vehicle and our Customer Liaison Officer will be on site on Monday afternoon (October 7) from 3pm until 6pm to provide information and answer any questions from local residents."