Singing sensation Molly Scott makes it through to next week's show on the X Factor

Young singing sensation Molly Scott is through to the next live finals after wowing the judges.

The Easington teenager made her debut appearance on the live X Factor show on Saturday.

Molly Scott wows judges in live X Factor show.

And, the audience voted her through to next week’s show on Sunday.

X Factor judge Ayda Field told the teenager she has “everything that it takes to be a pop star” following her performance.

Performing Fake Love by BTS, she wowed the judges and received a standing ovation from her mentor Simon Cowell and fellow judge Robbie Williams.

The talented singer successfully battled through to the latest stage of the show after impressing in a round of auditions at judge Simon Cowell’s Malibu home.

And, she brought back the song that won her her place in the live shows for the opening night.

Robbie Williams said: “You’re a proper out of the box pop star. You have come on leaps and bounds since the timid little girl that came in to the auditions all those weeks ago.

“You’re learning really, really quickly.”

Ayda Field said: “I still can’t believe you are 16 and that you were one when this show started.

“I just see your confidence growing as each day goes by. My only note would be just to believe in yourself more, because you’ve got everything that it takes to be a pop star.”

Louis Tomlinson said: “I think for your age, at 16 to do what you’ve just done, it really is incredible.”

And, she even wowed her mentor, who admitted he thought she was better than he had expected.

Simon Cowell said: “Molly, actually, you were better than I thought you were going to be.”

Delighted with their comments, Molly said: “I just feel so overwhelmed because since my first audition to getting here, I just didn’t expect it at all.

“Simon has believed in me, so I do now believe in myself.”

Molly’s old primary school, St Teresa’s RC Primary School in Hartlepool, are backing her to go all the way in the competition.