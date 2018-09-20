Singer Nadine Shah misses out on top Mercury Prize

Nadine Shah was pipped to the post for one of the music industry's most coveted awards tonight.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter from Whitburn, was nominated for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize for her album 'Holiday Destination'.

Sadly she lost out to British alternative rock band Wolf Alice, who won with their album 'Visions Of A Life', at the event which was held at London's Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Shah was born an English mother from South Shields of part-Norwegian ancestry and a Pakistani father.

She now divides her time between the village and Camberwell in London, so she can be close to the centre of the UK music industry.

The owner of a rich, soulful voice, she released two EPs, Aching Bones and Dreary Town, before her debut album, Love Your Dum and Mad, emerged to critical acclaim in 2013.

The album was made with trusted collaborator and producer Ben Hillier, who has worked with the likes of Depeche Mode, Blur, Does and Elbow.

A stint on the road with Depeche Mode followed, and she opened for Bat for Lashes and played live at Vivienne Westwood's London Fashion Week show

Second album Fast Food (2015) built on the bruised honesty and charm of its predecessor, and showed Shah stepping out from behind the piano.

In 2016, she and Hillier scored the Northern Stage production of Get Carter, which included original pieces and the re-imagining of music by iconic 1960s Newcastle band The Animals. Her latest record, Holiday Destination, released in August 2017, is the one which earned her the Mercury Prize nomination.