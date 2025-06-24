I tried out Sunderland's newest 'disco' and it was very cool
The exciting "You Are Here: Sunderland" heritage tours have started and I have to say it is well worth having a go.
All you have to do is wear a ‘silent disco headset’ as you walk round the city. The earphones soon come alive with recordings of people telling you all about Wearside’s past.
It's digital nostalgia in action
There’s lots of music thrown in as well and it was an absolute treat - even though my walk took place on possibly the windiest day of the year.
If anything, it added to the atmosphere of a new venture which I think could be a fantastic new addition to Sunderland.
But how does it work? As people walk around the city centre listening to untold stories and forgotten memories, they are triggered by "audio place markers" along the route.
Those markers are used to encourage people to look at their surroundings and think about Sunderland and its history in a new way. It's digital nostalgia in action, bringing the past right into the present.
Sharing laughs over panackelty
There’s loads of different tour options to choose from. I could have listed to stories of wartime adventures, or people sharing a laugh over beloved local dishes like Panackelty.
But I went for one which concentrated on Vaux, the old Garrison Field and Sunderland’s favourite delicacy - pink slices.
It was funny, heartwarming and packed with interesting observations.
Melanie Rashbrooke is the artistic director for the Six Twenty theatre group which joined forces with Sunderland youth to create the fantastic project which is based in Keel Square. She joined us on the tour and told me how it all started.
‘I suppose the brainchild behind it was the young people really. We have been working with Sunderland Youth Council and they have basically come up with everything.”
Pink slices and ‘icing so thick you leave teeth marks’
A core group of 12 keen youngsters were influential in the project but many more also played a part.
There are more tours to come as the project expands and that means more of Sunderland’s youth proving that history really is cool.
“We have been there to help shape it but they completely came up with it,” said Melanie. “This project is buzzing with engaging, authentic Sunderland stories and has loads of character and visual appeal.”
It’s time for a few ‘did you know moments’, all learned by me on the tour.
There’s an area near to Keel Square which used to be known as Garrison Field. It was used as a parade ground and used to hold funfairs. And some people say it even had a lion which once had people running for cover when it scared the life out of the locals.
‘Another way of bringing history alive’
The youth of Wearside have chosen the food which they most identify with the city. It’s the famous pink slice. ‘Very synonymous with Sunderland’ said one person. Another said it has ‘icing so thick that you leave teeth marks’.
Sunderland’s younger generation have fondness for the Vaux statue at Keel Square. One of them said: “I remember hearing from old generations that the city used to smell of beer hops.”
Another one recalled ‘the big spinning wheel and there was a turbine with a handle and you could turn it’.
Steven Blackshaw is the project’s producer and he told me: “It is all about Sunderland and the places that really bring you a lot of joy.
“This is another way of bringing history alive.”
To find out more about "You Are Here: Sunderland" and how to take part, visit www.thesixtwenty.com/you-are-here-sunderland
