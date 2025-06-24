Sunderland has a brand new visitor attraction and it is ultra cool. I know because I tried it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting "You Are Here: Sunderland" heritage tours have started and I have to say it is well worth having a go.

Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner, front, has fun as he tries out the new 'silent disco' guided history tour with the help of the Six Twenty theatre group. | se

All you have to do is wear a ‘silent disco headset’ as you walk round the city. The earphones soon come alive with recordings of people telling you all about Wearside’s past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's digital nostalgia in action

There’s lots of music thrown in as well and it was an absolute treat - even though my walk took place on possibly the windiest day of the year.

If anything, it added to the atmosphere of a new venture which I think could be a fantastic new addition to Sunderland.

But how does it work? As people walk around the city centre listening to untold stories and forgotten memories, they are triggered by "audio place markers" along the route.

Those markers are used to encourage people to look at their surroundings and think about Sunderland and its history in a new way. It's digital nostalgia in action, bringing the past right into the present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The You Are Here: Sunderland project is a 'silent disco' highlighting Wearside's past. | Photo_ Von Fox Promotions for The Six Twenty

Sharing laughs over panackelty

But I went for one which concentrated on Vaux, the old Garrison Field and Sunderland’s favourite delicacy - pink slices.

It was funny, heartwarming and packed with interesting observations.

Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner listens to the recording as it regales Sunderland memories about Vaux. | se

Melanie Rashbrooke is the artistic director for the Six Twenty theatre group which joined forces with Sunderland youth to create the fantastic project which is based in Keel Square. She joined us on the tour and told me how it all started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I suppose the brainchild behind it was the young people really. We have been working with Sunderland Youth Council and they have basically come up with everything.”

Pink slices and ‘icing so thick you leave teeth marks’

A core group of 12 keen youngsters were influential in the project but many more also played a part.

There are more tours to come as the project expands and that means more of Sunderland’s youth proving that history really is cool.

Trying out the new geo-tagged interactive experience in Sunderland. | Photo_ Von Fox Promotions for The Six Twenty

“We have been there to help shape it but they completely came up with it,” said Melanie. “This project is buzzing with engaging, authentic Sunderland stories and has loads of character and visual appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s time for a few ‘did you know moments’, all learned by me on the tour.

There’s an area near to Keel Square which used to be known as Garrison Field. It was used as a parade ground and used to hold funfairs. And some people say it even had a lion which once had people running for cover when it scared the life out of the locals.

There is already lots of interest in the "You Are Here: Sunderland" project. | Photo_ Von Fox Promotions for The Six Twenty

‘Another way of bringing history alive’

The youth of Wearside have chosen the food which they most identify with the city. It’s the famous pink slice. ‘Very synonymous with Sunderland’ said one person. Another said it has ‘icing so thick that you leave teeth marks’.

Sunderland’s younger generation have fondness for the Vaux statue at Keel Square. One of them said: “I remember hearing from old generations that the city used to smell of beer hops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another one recalled ‘the big spinning wheel and there was a turbine with a handle and you could turn it’.

Steven Blackshaw is the project’s producer and he told me: “It is all about Sunderland and the places that really bring you a lot of joy.

“This is another way of bringing history alive.”

To find out more about "You Are Here: Sunderland" and how to take part, visit www.thesixtwenty.com/you-are-here-sunderland