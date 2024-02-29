Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hairy Bikers, Si King and Dave Myers.

Si King, the former Wearside schoolboy who became half of The Hairy Bikers, has paid tribute to his co-star Dave Myers after his sad death at the age of 66.

Dave revealed two years ago he had been diagnosed with cancer, but the pair had been overjoyed to work together again on their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, which started this month.

In the first episode, he told viewers it was "a dream come true" to be back on his motorbike because he "wasn't sure I'd ever get back in the saddle again".

Today, Thursday, February 29, Si, who attended St Robert of Newminster in Washington, said he "will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime".

In a post on X, King wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."