It was showtime for sensational Sunderland babies as they raised money for charity.

Youngsters from Baby Sensory Sunderland donned their best outfits and fancy dress for a showcase spectacular.

Sophie Taylor, nine-months-old, raising money for Tommy's.

It was all in a good cause to raise money for the charity, Tommy’s, which funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature births.

The charity is aiming to raise £500,000 this year through the 2018 Tommy’s Sensation event.

This fundraiser is aimed at getting baby sensory groups across the country involved in a special Showtime day with the little ones and parents raising money by completing challenges.

For babies the challenges include, shaking their shakers, blowing bubbles and clapping and toddlers’ challenges include jumping to their feet and showing off dance moves.

Rachel Mason, who runs Baby Sensory Sunderland, decided to take part in the event with a number of her classes, which run at various venues in Sunderland and the surrounding area.

She said everyone had a great time doing the challenges for such as good cause.

Rachel said: “Tommy’s is a fantastic charity and I was so excited to be running Sensathon classes and raising money and awareness.

“My parents really got into the spirit of it. Some of my parents have shared their own experiences relating to the Tommy’s charity, which inspires me everyday.

Five-month-old Ethan Miller does his Elvis impression for charity.

“I felt so privileged to be involved.”

Rachel worked as a nursery nurse in Sunderland for more than ten years and loves working with children and families.

She said: “During my maternity leave I attended Baby Sensory classes with my son. I thought the programme was fantastic and it was the highlight of my week.

“Then I started thinking about my return to work and wondered if I was ready for a new challenge. So after much thought I took on the franchise for Sunderland South which has definitely been an amazing decision.

Aubrie Frater-Williams, six months.

“Now I have more free time with my son and I love spending my working days with gorgeous babies and their parents or carers. It’s wonderful when a parent tells me how much they loved my classes and that they were the highlight of their maternity leave.”

Nell Richardson, nine-months-old.

Nine-month-old Rosie Brown.

Marnie Armstrong, ten months.