One of East Durham’s best-known landmarks is on the market.

Peterlee Town Council has put Shotton Hall up for sale in the face of the rising cost of bringing the house up to standard.

A review carried out last year concluded it would not be possible for the council to retain its ownership of the Grade II-listed building without major investment, which the authority would not be able to afford.

The council has been working with the Plunkett Foundation, specialists in developing and supporting community businesses, and local residents to try to find alternative community uses that would allow the building to remain in public hands, but without success.

Now the authority has announced it has no choice but to put the building up for sale in order to secure its long-term future.

Town Clerk Ian Hall said councillors were aware that many local residents would be disappointed by the decision but ‘significant’ repairs were required just to keep the building open, which the council would not be able to afford without cutting other services and defaulting on its obligations.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for the council,” he said.

“We fully understand the sentimental value and historical importance of Shotton Hall to the residents of Peterlee. Over the past year, we have worked closely with the Plunkett Foundation, engaged with the local community, and explored all possible alternatives.

“Unfortunately, the financial realities we face mean that the best course of action is to test the current market to see if a viable solution can be found through a potential sale.”

He added that the council would like to express its gratitude to everyone who took part who in the consultations and steering groups, whose input had been invaluable in helping to come to a decision.

The council remained committed to ensuring any future use of the building would benefit the town and residents and potential buyers would be encouraged to recognise the historical significance of Shotton Hall and to consider its role within the community when proposing future developments.

Further information regarding the sale process and how interested parties can express their interest will be released in due course.