Europe’s biggest shoe retailer is moving into a new home in Sunderland next week.

Deichmann will open its doors in The Bridges on Monday, August 26.

The retail giant’s 800sqm store has undergone a £750,000 investment and the opening will also create six new jobs, with assistant and supervisor roles.

The firm currently has a branch just outside the shopping centre in Crowtree Road.

Simon Wilson, Director at Deichmann UK said the firm was delighted to be moving into its new home: “We’re really pleased to be opening this new store and bringing our great value offering to Sunderland,” he said.

“We have an extensive range of brands and footwear for the whole family available and we’re looking forward to customers discovering all that the new Sunderland store has to offer.”

The store will celebrate its opening next weekend, with giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout Saturday, August 31, including free shows worth up to £30 for the fist 25 customers, up to 50% off selected lines, and a ‘spin the wheel’ game with exclusive discounts and giveaways.

The new branch will stock a full range of footwear for men, women and children including exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Nike, Skechers, Puma and Fila, with an ongoing price promise that customers will be matched on price or refunded the difference - plus an additional £1 back - if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer.

Deichmann’s ‘rack room’ concept stores allow customers to browse the range and sizes available on the shop floor and check availability online or in other stores via a store assistant.

Ship To Store or Ship To Home options are then available free of charge. Online customers can also choose to Click & Collect at their local store.