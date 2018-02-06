‘Shocking’ waste dumped in Sunderland’s Children’s Forest

A green space in Sunderland is being used as a dumping ground by fly-tippers according to residents.

The Children’s Forest area, which lies off Hylton Road between Pennywell and South Hylton, has been left strewn with rubbish in recent days.

People who used the site regularly to walk their dogs say they have been left horrified and angered by the tipping, which they say will put residents young and old off visiting the area to get some fresh air.

The latest incident comes as the Echo continues its Clean Streets campaign, which is calling on Wearsiders to take more care of their personal rubbish and also report any incidents of fly-tipping or rubbish dumping.

By doing so, Sunderland will be a cleaner, brighter and more welcoming place in which to live and work.

The resident who took the pictures today slammed those responsible.

Clean Streets.

“It’s shocking that people think they can dump things like this in a public place,” she said.

“I was walking my dog in that area and I saw about five different areas with things just piled up.

“This is supposed to be a beauty spot which people can enjoy and it is being ruined by these idiots.

“If you want to dump stuff, put it in a bin or go to the tip, don’t leave them out here for everyone to walk into.

“There are bits of cardboard boxes, wood, bags of rubbish and other materials all over the grass.

“It’s terrible to see for those of who want to keep the area nice and tidy so that we can walk our dogs here.

“You just hope that they are caught and brought to justice.”

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.