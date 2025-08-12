Shaping Up: Why you are not losing weight – even though you are exercising more
If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. I see this all the time.
People put in loads of effort in the gym, but don’t see the results they expected.
Here are a few common reasons why this happens.
1. You’re eating more without realising. When you exercise more, you naturally feel hungrier. But sometimes that leads to eating back all (or more than) the calories you just burned – without even noticing. A “healthy snack” here, an extra portion there… it all adds up.
2. You’re relying too much on cardio. Cardio is great for your heart and fitness, but if fat loss is your goal, it shouldn’t be the only thing you do. Strength training helps build muscle, which boosts your metabolism and helps you burn more calories even when you're resting.
3. You’re not tracking your food. You don’t need to count every single calorie forever, but a rough idea of your portions, snacking habits, and weekend treats can go a long way. A food diary or app like MyFitnessPal can open your eyes to what’s really going on.
4. You’re doing too much, too soon. If you suddenly go from doing nothing to training every day, your body gets stressed. That can lead to water retention and stubborn weight. More isn’t always better – consistency and recovery are just as important.
5. You’re only focusing on the scales. Fat loss and weight loss aren’t the same thing. If you’re exercising regularly, you might be building muscle while losing fat – especially if you're strength training. The scales might stay the same, but your body shape, energy levels, and clothes will tell a different story.
What should you do instead?
Be consistent, not extreme.
Strength train at least twice a week.
Keep an eye on your nutrition.
Don’t panic if the scales don’t move straight away.
And most importantly – don’t give up. Progress isn’t always fast or obvious, but it’s happening if you stick with it.
If you need help or you’re stuck in a rut, pop me a message – I’ll point you in the right direction.
WORKOUT
Ten-minute fat burn and strength blast
If you’ve been exercising more but not seeing the fat loss you hoped for, this quick and simple workout will help point you in the right direction.
It combines strength and cardio to help boost your metabolism, burn calories, and build lean muscle – exactly what your body needs to start shifting stubborn fat.
You don’t need a gym. Just a bit of space and some energy!
The Workout
40 seconds work / 20 seconds rest Complete two rounds
Squat to Press (use dumbbells or household items)
Press-Ups
Jumping Lunges (or reverse lunges if low impact)
Renegade Rows
Burpees
That’s it – just 10 minutes to boost your fat burn and build strength at the same time!
Check out the full video demo on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.
RECIPE
Healthy tortilla pizza (serves 1)
Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 10 mins
Ingredients
1 wholemeal tortilla wrap
2 tbsp passata
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp garlic granules (optional)
30-40g light mozzarella (grated or torn)
3-4 cherry tomatoes, sliced
Handful of fresh spinach
A few slices of red onion
2 slices lean ham or cooked chicken breast (optional)
Salt & pepper to taste
Olive oil spray (optional)
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C (fan) and line a baking tray.
Place the tortilla on the tray and lightly spray with olive oil (optional – helps crisp up the base).
Spread the passata evenly over the tortilla.
Sprinkle on oregano and garlic granules, then add your toppings: mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, red onion, and ham/chicken if using.
Season with a little salt and pepper.
Bake for 8–10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla are crisp.
Quick Tips
Keep an eye on it – tortilla bases can cook quickly!
Great served with a side salad or roasted veg.
Swap the toppings each time to keep it interesting – try tuna, mushrooms, or even a fried egg on top after baking.