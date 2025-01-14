SHAPING UP: How to make your New Year resolutions stick

How are your New Year resolutions going? Are you still sticking to them? A lot of people find their motivation slipping within the first couple of weeks. But don’t worry—this is normal, and it doesn’t mean you’ve failed. With the right approach, you can get back on track and make your goals stick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are my top tips for keeping your resolutions going strong:

1. Start Small

Big goals are exciting, but they can also feel overwhelming. Instead of aiming for something like, “I’ll lose 2 stones by March,” focus on smaller steps such as, “I’ll exercise three times a week” or “I’ll drink more water every day.” Small, achievable goals are easier to stick to and will build your confidence over time.

2. Make It Specific

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vague goals like “I want to be healthier” are hard to follow. Instead, make your goals clear and specific. For example, “I’ll take a 30-minute walk every night” or “I’ll pack a healthy lunch instead of buying convenience food.” When you know exactly what you’re working towards, it’s easier to stay on track.

3. Be Flexible

Life happens, and you won’t always be perfect. Missing a workout or eating something unhealthy doesn’t mean you’ve failed. Instead of giving up, focus on what you can do next. Remember, progress is more important than perfection.

4. Find Support

It’s easier to stick to resolutions when you have support. Share your goals with friends or family, or join a fitness class or group. Being part of a community can keep you motivated and accountable.

5. Celebrate Small Wins

Every step forward is a win. Did you manage to exercise twice this week instead of three times? That’s still progress! Reward yourself for your efforts, whether it’s with a relaxing evening or treating yourself to new workout gear. Avoid treating yourself with food or alcohol though!

Final Thoughts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s okay if your resolutions haven’t gone perfectly so far. The important thing is not to give up. Start small, stay flexible, and focus on steady progress. By taking it one step at a time, you’ll find that your resolutions become habits—and those habits will lead to lasting change.

This year can still be your year. Stick with it!