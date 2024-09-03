SHAPING UP: Getting back on track: Fitness after the summer holidays

Having a plan can make a big difference in maintaining a regular workout routine.

As the summer holidays come to an end, many of us are looking to get back into a regular fitness routine.

Whether you spent your break relaxing, traveling, or just taking a pause from your usual schedule, now is the perfect time to start fresh and prioritise your health again. Here are some simple steps to help you ease back into your workout routine after a long break.

Start Slow and Build Gradually

When returning to exercise after a break, it’s important to start slow. Your body needs time to readjust to regular physical activity, especially if you’ve been less active over the summer. Begin with shorter, less intense workouts and gradually increase the duration and intensity as your fitness level improves. This approach not only helps prevent injuries but also makes it more likely that you’ll stick with your routine in the long run.

Set Realistic Goals

Setting achievable goals is key to getting back into a fitness routine. Start by deciding what you want to accomplish in the next few weeks. Whether it’s to run a 5K, attend a certain number of fitness classes, or simply feel more energetic, having a clear goal can help keep you motivated. Make your goals specific and realistic, like jogging for 20 minutes without stopping by the end of the month.

Choose Activities You Enjoy

To stick with your fitness routine, choose activities you genuinely enjoy. If you love what you’re doing, you’re more likely to keep doing it. Whether it’s dancing, cycling, swimming, or brisk walking, find an activity that you enjoy and make it a regular part of your schedule. Trying new activities can also keep things interesting and avoid boredom.

Make a Plan and Stay Consistent

Having a plan can make a big difference in maintaining a regular workout routine. Set aside specific times each week for exercise and treat them like any other important appointment. Consistency is key, so try to stick to your plan as closely as possible. If you miss a workout, don’t get discouraged—just get back on track as soon as you can.

Listen to Your Body

It’s important to listen to your body as you ease back into exercise. If you feel pain, dizziness, or extreme fatigue, take a break or modify your workout. Rest is essential, so give your body the time it needs to recover.

Getting back into a fitness routine after the summer holidays doesn’t have to be daunting. By starting slow, setting realistic goals, choosing activities you enjoy, making a plan, and listening to your body, you can make this transition smooth and enjoyable. Here’s to a healthy return to routine!

WORKOUT

10-Minute Full-Body Reset Workout

After a relaxing summer break, it’s time to get back into the groove of regular exercise! This quick, 10-minute workout is perfect for easing back into your fitness routine and targeting your whole body. Designed for all fitness levels, this routine will help you kick-start your journey towards a healthier you.

And remember, you can find a video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!

Warm-Up (2 minutes)

March in Place (1 minute)

Jumping Jacks (1 minute)

Main Workout (6 minutes)

Bodyweight Squats (1 minute)

Push-Ups (1 minute)

Alternating Lunges (1 minute)

Plank Hold (1 minute)

Glute Bridges (1 minute)

Mountain Climbers (1 minute)

Cool Down (2 minutes)

Standing Forward Bend (1 minute)

Deep Breathing and Stretch (1 minute)

Use this workout to help ease back into a consistent routine, and don’t forget to check out the video demonstrations on our social media pages to make sure you’re performing each move correctly.

RECIPE

Banana Oat Energy Bites

These Banana Oat Energy Bites are a perfect snack to enjoy after your workout. They’re packed with energy-boosting ingredients like oats, bananas, and nut butter to help refuel your body. Plus, they’re quick to make and require no baking!

Ingredients:

100g rolled oats

1 ripe banana, mashed

50g nut butter (peanut or almond works great)

30g honey or maple syrup

25g chia seeds or flaxseeds

25g dark chocolate chips or raisins (optional)

1 tsp vanilla extract

A pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Prepare the mixture: In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana, nut butter, honey (or maple syrup), and vanilla extract. Mix well until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Add dry ingredients: Add the oats, chia seeds (or flaxseeds), and a pinch of sea salt to the bowl. Stir until the mixture is evenly combined. If you’re adding chocolate chips or raisins, fold them in now.

Chill the mixture: Cover the bowl and place it in the fridge for about 20–30 minutes to allow the mixture to firm up slightly. This will make it easier to roll into balls.

Form the energy bites: Once the mixture is firm, use a tablespoon to scoop out portions and roll them into small balls. Place the balls on a plate or baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Store and enjoy: Store the Banana Oat Energy Bites in an airtight container in the fridge. They can be enjoyed immediately or kept for up to a week.

These energy bites are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while staying on track with your fitness goals. Enjoy them as a quick snack or a post-workout treat!