SHAPING UP: Get ready for a summer of sport with top-class sporting events

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower ready for the Paris Olympics.

Summer is here, and it's packed with top-class sporting events, with something for everyone. Here’s a quick guide to what’s on.

Euro 2024 (until July 14)

Football fans, this is for you. Already under way, the European Championship will have you on the edge of your seat as 24 teams compete to be the best in Europe in a bid to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy – named in honour of the first General Secretary of UEFA, who came up with the idea of a European championship but died five years before the first tournament in 1960.

It is expected one of the usual suspects will go on to win the tournament, but England could break their duck in the event as many have them down as one of the big favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T20 Cricket World Cup (until June 30)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another competition that is well under way is the fast-paced T20 World Cup, which has already produced some enthralling results with some of the big teams missing out on the Super 8 section.

England did not have the next of starts, but they have managed to qualify for the second stage.

Wimbledon (July 1 to 14 July)

Tennis enthusiasts will not want to miss Wimbledon. The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament returns to SW19.

Witness the top players serve and volley on the iconic grass courts as they battle to win one of the four majors in the Grand Slam of tennis.

Tour de France (June 29 to July 21)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycling fans, get ready for the Tour de France. The world’s most famous cycling race starts at the end of this month. Cheer for your favourite riders as they tackle gruelling stages, including the climbs in the Alps and Pyrenees.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be hoping to defend his yellow jersey although he is still looking to regain his fitness after a serious accident. But the favourite is Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Formula 1 – British Grand Prix, Silverstone (July 7)

For speed junkies, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is a must-watch. Feel the thrill of Formula 1 racing. See the world's fastest cars and skilled drivers in action.

The Olympics (July 26 to August 11)

Finally, the grandest event of all – the Olympics. Athletes from around the globe compete for gold. This year promises unforgettable moments in sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, take the opportunity to watch these amazing events. They offer excitement, inspiration, and a great way to enjoy the season. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, there's something for you.

So, grab your friends and family, and enjoy a summer of sport!

Make sure to stay active yourself. Watching sports can be inspiring, but remember to get moving too. Play a game of football, hit the tennis courts, or go for a bike ride. Enjoy the summer, stay healthy, and have fun!

WORKOUT

QUICK AND EASY 10-MINUTE HOME WORKOUT

No time to go to the gym? No problem. Here’s a 10-minute workout you can do at home. It’s short, simple, and effective. No equipment needed.

Workout Plan:

45 seconds work on each exercise

15 seconds rest between each exercise

2 rounds total

Exercises:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star JumpsA great full-body exercise to get your heart pumping.

Press-UpsPerfect for strengthening your chest, shoulders, and arms.

SquatsBuild your leg muscles and improve your lower body strength.

PlankFantastic for core stability and strength.

Mountain ClimbersExcellent for cardio and core strength.

Remember to do each exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving on to the next one. Repeat the entire circuit twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay consistent and have fun! This quick workout will help keep you fit and energised. For a quick demo of the exercises head over to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages.

RECIPE

PITTA PIZZAS

Kids will love this quick supper. Experiment with different toppings such as sweetcorn and ham

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 wholemeal pitta breads

4 tsp tomato purée

3 ripe plum tomatoes, diced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

85g chorizo, diced

50g mature cheddar, grated

few basil leaves, if you like

Method

STEP 1

Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and put a baking sheet inside to heat up. Spread each pitta with 1 tsp purée. Top with the tomatoes, shallot, chorizo and cheddar.

STEP 2