SHAPING UP: Get ready for a summer of sport with top-class sporting events
Euro 2024 (until July 14)
Football fans, this is for you. Already under way, the European Championship will have you on the edge of your seat as 24 teams compete to be the best in Europe in a bid to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy – named in honour of the first General Secretary of UEFA, who came up with the idea of a European championship but died five years before the first tournament in 1960.
It is expected one of the usual suspects will go on to win the tournament, but England could break their duck in the event as many have them down as one of the big favourites.
T20 Cricket World Cup (until June 30)
Another competition that is well under way is the fast-paced T20 World Cup, which has already produced some enthralling results with some of the big teams missing out on the Super 8 section.
England did not have the next of starts, but they have managed to qualify for the second stage.
Wimbledon (July 1 to 14 July)
Tennis enthusiasts will not want to miss Wimbledon. The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament returns to SW19.
Witness the top players serve and volley on the iconic grass courts as they battle to win one of the four majors in the Grand Slam of tennis.
Tour de France (June 29 to July 21)
Cycling fans, get ready for the Tour de France. The world’s most famous cycling race starts at the end of this month. Cheer for your favourite riders as they tackle gruelling stages, including the climbs in the Alps and Pyrenees.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be hoping to defend his yellow jersey although he is still looking to regain his fitness after a serious accident. But the favourite is Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Formula 1 – British Grand Prix, Silverstone (July 7)
For speed junkies, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is a must-watch. Feel the thrill of Formula 1 racing. See the world's fastest cars and skilled drivers in action.
The Olympics (July 26 to August 11)
Finally, the grandest event of all – the Olympics. Athletes from around the globe compete for gold. This year promises unforgettable moments in sports.
This summer, take the opportunity to watch these amazing events. They offer excitement, inspiration, and a great way to enjoy the season. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, there's something for you.
So, grab your friends and family, and enjoy a summer of sport!
Make sure to stay active yourself. Watching sports can be inspiring, but remember to get moving too. Play a game of football, hit the tennis courts, or go for a bike ride. Enjoy the summer, stay healthy, and have fun!
WORKOUT
QUICK AND EASY 10-MINUTE HOME WORKOUT
No time to go to the gym? No problem. Here’s a 10-minute workout you can do at home. It’s short, simple, and effective. No equipment needed.
Workout Plan:
45 seconds work on each exercise
15 seconds rest between each exercise
2 rounds total
Exercises:
Star JumpsA great full-body exercise to get your heart pumping.
Press-UpsPerfect for strengthening your chest, shoulders, and arms.
SquatsBuild your leg muscles and improve your lower body strength.
PlankFantastic for core stability and strength.
Mountain ClimbersExcellent for cardio and core strength.
Remember to do each exercise for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds before moving on to the next one. Repeat the entire circuit twice.
Stay consistent and have fun! This quick workout will help keep you fit and energised. For a quick demo of the exercises head over to the East Coast Fitness Facebook or Instagram pages.
RECIPE
PITTA PIZZAS
Kids will love this quick supper. Experiment with different toppings such as sweetcorn and ham
Serves 2
Ingredients
4 wholemeal pitta breads
4 tsp tomato purée
3 ripe plum tomatoes, diced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
85g chorizo, diced
50g mature cheddar, grated
few basil leaves, if you like
Method
STEP 1
Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and put a baking sheet inside to heat up. Spread each pitta with 1 tsp purée. Top with the tomatoes, shallot, chorizo and cheddar.
STEP 2
Place on the hot sheet and bake for 10 mins until the pittas are crisp, the cheese has melted and the chorizo has frazzled edges. Scatter with basil, if you like, and serve with a green salad.