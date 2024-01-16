SHAPING UP: Four lifestyle changes to bring a big change in your overall health

Everyone has had those well-intentioned moments when we promise to make big lifestyle changes – especially at this time of year.

To improve your overall health and wellbeing, you should be getting at least seven to eight hours sleep every night.

Examples can be quit smoking, cut out the alcohol, lose a few pounds and join a gym and start exercising every day.

While we should always strive to be heathier, the road to better health doesn't always have to mean making such drastic changes.

There are so many smaller steps you can take that will help improve your overall health and quality of life… if you’re consistent with them!

If you incorporate these four small things into your routine they’ll have a big positive effect on your overall health, and because they’re so easy you’ll be able to maintain them for the long haul.

Drink two Litres Of Water A Day

It’s no secret that you should drink two litres of water a day. Here’s why…

Hydration increases your ability to burn fat, it suppresses your appetite and improves your digestion. It also helps to reduce fatigue.

And, if that’s not enough, it also promotes healthier skin and healthier joints.

Get Through 10,000 Steps A Day

Completing 10,000 steps each day can help you manage your weight.

Typically, 10,000 steps a day burns about 2,000 to 3,500 extra calories each week.

One pound of body fat equals 3,500 calories, so depending on your weight and workout intensity, you could lose about one pound per week simply by completing an extra 10,000 steps each day.

Plus, when you’re more active it reinforces healthy habits; when your active you’re more likely to do more exercise and eat healthy foods.

Sleep For Seven to Eight Hours Every Night

The importance of sleep is often overlooked. When you’ve had a good nights sleep you’ll find yourself in a better mood with better focus, concentration and productivity.

It helps improve your immune system and regulates hormones.

Good sleepers tend to exercise more and eat less calories too.

Follow The 80/20 Diet Rule

For most of us sticking to a diet 100% of the time is unrealistic and an impossible goal for the longer term.

With this in mind the 80/20 rule means eating a healthy, balanced diet for 80% of the time while allowing yourself to enjoy some of your favourite foods, in moderation, for the remaining 20%.

You won’t lose weight as quickly this way, but it’s certainly easier to maintain long term.

These four things are easily incorporated into your routine and if you do them consistently you’ll notice big positive changes to your overall health.

10-MINUTE PYRAMID HIIT WORKOUT

This workout consists of 3 exercises; one for your upper body, one for your lower body and one for your abs. You’re going to do 2 reps of each exercise, then 4, then 6, then 8, and keep adding two repetitions until you reach the half way point of the workout (5 minutes). Then reverse it and take two repetitions off.

2 SQUAT JUMPS

2 PRESS UPS

2 SIT UPS

4 SQUAT JUMPS

4 PRESS UPS

4 SIT UPS

6 SQUAT JUMPS

6 PRESS UPS

6 SIT UPS

Keep adding two reps until 5 minutes into the workout. Then work backwards, taking two reps off.

6 SQUAT JUMPS

6 PRESS UPS

6 SIT UPS

4 SQUAT JUMPS

4 PRESS UPS

4 SIT UPS

2 SQUAT JUMPS

2 PRESS UPS

2 SIT UPS

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

This recipe from BBC Good Food has been a big hit in my house. With not many ingredients, it’s easy to make and it tastes delicious!

Prep:15 mins

Cook:15 mins

1 large, skinless chicken breasts, halved through the middle

1 eggs, beaten

40g breadcrumb

40g parmesan, grated

1/2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic cloves, crushed

quarter a 690ml jar passata

1/2 tsp caster sugar

1/2 tsp dried oregano

quarter a 125g ball light mozzarella, torn

STEP 1

Halve 2 large skinless chicken breasts through the middle then place the 4 pieces between cling film sheets and bash out with a rolling pin until they are the thickness of a £1 coin.

STEP 2

Dip in 2 beaten eggs, then 75g breadcrumbs, mixed with half of the 75g grated parmesan. Set aside on a plate in the fridge while you make the sauce.

STEP 3

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil and cook 2 crushed garlic cloves for 1 min, then tip in half a 690ml jar passata, 1 tsp caster sugar and 1 tsp dried oregano. Season and simmer for 5-10 mins.

STEP 4

Heat grill to High and cook the chicken for 5 mins each side, then remove.

STEP 5

Pour the tomato sauce into a shallow ovenproof dish and top with the chicken.

STEP 6

Scatter over torn pieces of half a 125g ball light mozzarella, and the remaining grated parmesan and grill for 3-4 mins until the cheese has melted and the sauce is bubbling.

STEP 7