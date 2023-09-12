A wooden box is used to do simple step ups. Photo by Adobe Stock

It’s called “Cosy Cardio”.

It’s perfect for those who want to embrace a relaxed and enjoyable fitness routine.

What is Cosy Cardio?

Cosy cardio, much like its name suggests, is a fitness trend focused on low-impact exercises that allow you to stay comfortable while breaking a sweat. It's all about making physical activity less intimidating and more enjoyable. This trend was pioneered by Hope Zuckerbrow, a TikToker, who recognised the need for a fitness routine that feels less like a chore and more like an enjoyable hobby.

Is It Effective?

The effectiveness of cosy cardio depends on your current fitness level and goals. If you're already a fitness enthusiast and regularly take part in high-intensity workouts, cozy cardio may not challenge you as much. However, for beginners or those who have been relatively inactive, cosy cardio can be an excellent starting point. It provides a gentle introduction to exercise, helping you build a foundation of fitness.

It's important to note that while cosy cardio can be a great entry point into exercise, it might lose its effectiveness for more seasoned fitness enthusiasts. As you progress, you may need to incorporate more intense workouts to continue challenging your body. Fitness is all about growth and improvement, so it's essential to adapt your routine accordingly.

Where Can You Do Cosy Cardio?

If you're intrigued by the idea of cosy cardio and want to give it a try, you're in luck! At East Coast Fitness, we offer low-impact, low-intensity sessions that cater to different schedules. You can join us on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7pm or start your day with a refreshing session on Friday at 6:45am.

To learn more about our classes and how they can benefit your fitness journey, please contact me at gra[email protected] or reach out via phone at 07875548880.

In a world where fitness routines often feel daunting, cosy cardio brings a breath of fresh air. It's a reminder that exercise doesn't have to be gruelling to be effective. So, why not give it a try and experience the joy of getting fit while feeling comfortable?

10-MINUTE COSY CARDIO HOME WORKOUT

This is a typical example of a cosy cardio workout. If you’re a beginner to exercise or you’re relatively inactive, this workout should be enough to challenge your body without being too uncomfortable. You can take it at your own pace and take breaks whenever you need them. Remember though, if you don’t feel challenged by the workout, try to increase the intensity next time.

Repeat four rounds of the following exercises:

30 seconds STEP UPS (using stairs or a step)

30 seconds LOW-IMPACT STAR JUMPS

30 seconds SHADOW JABS

30 seconds BEND & REACH

30 seconds rest

Before you begin, remember to perform a quick warm-up and follow up with a cool-down to make sure it’s an effective cosy cardio routine.

ONE-PAN MEXICAN CHICKEN

482 calories

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 17 mins

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

300g chicken breast cut into cubes (raw weight)

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp oregano

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt & pepper

1/2 lime juice

In the pan:

Use cooking spray or olive oil

1 medium onion chopped

1/2 red bell pepper

60g black beans

110g washed uncooked basmati rice

1 can chopped tomatoes (400g)

3/4 cup water

Garnish with coriander, green onion and some lime juice

STEP 1 - Cube up the chicken breast, season with garlic powder, paprika, oregano, cumin, chilli powder, salt, pepper and lime juice. Mix well, if it doesn't change colour it's not well seasoned!

STEP 2 - Get a pan on high heat, spray oil and cook the chicken for 3 mins then add chopped onions, bell pepper and black beans. Cook that for another minute

STEP 3 - Add washed uncooked rice with more of the same seasoning you used for the chicken. Toast the rice for a minute then add 1 can chopped tomatoes and water