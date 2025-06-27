Google

A sex predator out on day release for a dentist appointment escaped and tried to rape a teenage girl walking alone in woodland.

Christopher Bates is the “living embodiment of every woman and girl’s nightmare”, a judge said as she jailed him for life yesterday. The 37-year-old, who was also locked up in 2006 for a similar attempted rape, pushed the girl into bushes and tried to rape her while she desperately fought him off and screamed for help.

It happened earlier this year when the “high risk sex offender”, who was living in a secure unit in County Durham after his release from prison, managed to escape while being taken to a dentist appointment.

Teesside Crown Court heard the teenage victim was walking alone when he approached her pretending to be lost. It was the first time he had been unsupervised in years.

Prosecutor Mr Paul Cleasby said: “He asked her whether she was alone and whether she had a mobile phone. The child gave directions but his mannerisms made her feel awkward and she decided to leave the woods.”

But Bates chased her, catching up and saying he was going to ‘do’ her before performing a sex act on himself. Desperate, his teen victim lied saying she was only 10-years-old in a bid to deter his interest but he told her he didn’t care and pushed her into thorny bushes before trying to rape her.

She managed to stop him for long enough until a passing dog walker came to her aid and he fled. The court heard her dad had previously taught her how to defend herself in case of such an attack. Police arrested him a short time later. In bodycam footage he could be heard telling officers: “To be honest I don’t know what I was doing. I just lost my head.”

He made no comment in two police interviews meaning the girl had to identify him from a line-up. In an impact statement, read by the prosecutor, the girl’s mum said: “She used to go for walks for hours. I am lucky if I get her out of the house for ten minutes.

“When we’re out shopping if a man comes past her she starts to get scared, hiding behind her dad. We can’t go into the woods anymore. The woods where the offence occurred used to be her safe place.”

The attempted rape bore a stark resemblance to the crime he had been jailed for 15 years for in 2006 when he pushed another girl into bushes before trying to rape her. His licence period ended just 17 days before he struck again.

Judge Jo Kidd jailed Bates for life, telling him: “You are the living embodiment of every woman and girl’s nightmare. You are the reason why from a young age we tell our girls how to defend themselves.

“I have no doubt that the advice given by [the victim’s] dad to his daughter saved her from the most appalling and unthinkable, sadistic crime. You immediately set about to put a plan in place where you would relive your fantasy to drag a female into bushes."

He admitted attempted rape at an earlier hearing. He must serve six years and eight months before a parole board can consider him for release, and if he ever leaves prison he will remain on license for life.

Christopher Bates | Durham Police

Bates was also handed a restraining order against the victim and placed under a sexual harm prevention order which a judge said will prevent him contacting anyone under 18 if he is ever released, and even ban him wearing certain clothing.

Detective Constable Dave Taylor, from South Durham CID, who led the investigation said: “This was an appalling and horrific crime that will have a significant and profound impact on the young girl for many years to come.

“Christopher Bates targeted a young, vulnerable girl in a secluded, isolated area in a very predatory way which showed clear evidence of pre-planning. He poses a significant risk to lone women and girls which is reflected in the sentence passed today.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the bravery of the young girl who has shown remarkable courage throughout this investigation, which will have had a profound impact on her both mentally and physically.

“I only hope that she, her family, and the community as a whole can take some comfort from the significant sentence imposed and that she is able to move forward with her life again.”