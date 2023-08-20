News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Seven pictures of fans at STACK Seaburn in Sunderland cheering on England in the World Cup Final

Fans in Sunderland showed their support

By Ross Robertson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

Sadly it was not to be for England, but the Lionesses did the country proud.

The national team lost to Spain 0-1 in the World Cup Final in Australia.

But fans in Sunderland were out in force to show their support, with STACK Seaburn one of the places packed out for the match.

England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

1. England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

Photo Sales
England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

2. England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

Photo Sales
England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

3. England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

Photo Sales
England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

4. England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

England fans watching the World Cup Final at STACK Seaburn. Picture by North News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:England