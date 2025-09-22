Google

A serial criminal spared jail by a judge stole £999 of goods from a Sunderland shop in a burglary just 11 days later, a court heard.

Kevin Brown, 49, walked free from Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 30, after being given a suspended sentence, also for a break in. But just 11 days later, the homeless offender raided Dunelm’s outlet in Timber Beach Road, Hylton Riverside Retail Park, and stole bedding and an air fryer.

And in September, he also twice targeted retailer Farm Foods’ branch at Sunderland’s Roker Retail Park. On Monday, September 8, he made off with £149 of chocolates, and on Tuesday, September 16, he took £20 of washing products.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and one of burglary other than a dwelling. Magistrates remanded him into custody and sent him to be dealt with by the crown court on Wednesday, October 22.

He now faces having his six-month prison term, which had been suspended for two years, activated in full. Prosecutor Rehana Haque said: “He was given the suspended sentence at the crown court on July 30 for an offence of burglary with intent to steal from a non-dwelling.

“The crown says that these new matters need to go to the crown court to be dealt with. The defendant has 54 previous convictions from 111 offences, of which 63 are for theft or kindred. He also has a number of offences of burglary, and I’ve counted 47 offences while on bail and seven of failing to surrender to custody.”

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said he had “had the pleasure” of dealing with Brown as his solicitor since 1991. He also conceded his client would no longer be homeless but would instead have a roof over his head in prison in Durham.

Mr Armstrong added: “We normally look each other in the eye and talk. He knows exactly what’s going to happen. If nothing else, he’s got himself an address. It is not in Sunderland, it’s in Durham, with a nice view of the river. He’s realistic that bail is not something that will be granted this afternoon.”