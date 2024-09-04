September ballot for 2025 Great North Run opens - here's how to claim your place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to claim your place in the Great North Run 2025.

This year’s event, sponsored by AJ Bell, takes place on Sunday (September 8) - and now the first ballot has opened for next year’s run.

The September Ballot kicked off at 10am today, Wednesday, September 4, and will close at noon next Friday, September 13.

The world’s biggest half marathon will return to the North East on Sunday, September 7, 2025, and would-be participants now have an additional opportunity to secure entry with the introduction of the September Ballot.

A second ballot will be held in January 2025, when those who are unsuccessful with their September Ballot application can try again.

Great North Run Company chief executive Paul Foster said: “The AJ Bell Great North Run is renowned for an incredible atmosphere, roaring crowd support and immense charity fundraising efforts.

“This is every runner’s chance to secure their place on the start line in 2025 early.

“Year-on-year interest in our great race continues to grow so for the best chance of securing a place I encourage everyone to enter the September Ballot – you can always try again in January if you’re unsuccessful.”

For your chance to be on that iconic start line - Sign up now at greatrun.org/north.

All ballot entrants will receive an email with the result of their entry by Wednesday, September 18.

A limited number of Great North Run Memberships will go on sale after the September Ballot, offering the chance to secure a place for the next three Great North Runs.

The 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run taking place this Sunday will be broadcast live on BBC One from 10am to 2pm and in over 169 territories around the world, showcasing the best of the region nationally and internationally.

For the full 2024 timetable and event guide, visit www.greatrun.org/aj-bell-great-north-run-event-guide/