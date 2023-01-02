See pictures and video of Whitburn Lodge following New Year's Day blaze which gutted derelict former pub and saw firefighters called in from Sunderland and South Shields
Firefighters spent hours tackling a huge fire at a derelict former pub on New Year’s Day.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at about 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday, January 1).
Fire chiefs sent six crews to the deal with the incident at the site of what was once the Whitburn Lodge, in Mill Lane, Whitburn.
Bosses despatched two fire engines from South Shields, two from Sunderland Central Fire Station and a fifth from Wearside’s Marley Park Fire Station, as well as an aerial ladder platform, also from Marley Park.
The fire is understood to have been brought under control shortly before midnight.
Photos from the scene showed the roof has been almost totally destroyed, as well as extensive internal damage.
No one is believe to have been injured.
Police were requested to attend to help with “traffic management”, due to the pub’s location on a main road.
Northumbria Police has been contacted for more information.