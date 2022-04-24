See damage caused by North East kitchen blazes as fire crews issue safety advice for cooking

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have been called to three separate domestic fires across the North East in the last 10 days, prompting them to give advice to members of the public about the importance of keeping safe while cooking.

The accidental incidents have caused significant smoke and fire damage to kitchen units, ceilings, fixtures and fittings.

In all three fires, the occupants receive either none or only minor injuries but crews have warned that these types of fires can easily spread throughout the property.

Firefighters have issued advice following a rise in domestic kitchen fires.

As a result, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has issued the following tips:

*Ensure ovens and grill pans are free from grease.

*Never leave combustibles close to heat sources.

*Be mindful of loose clothing when cooking.

Fire crews have had to deal with three domestic kitchen fires in the last 10 days.

*Exchange chip pans for deep fat fryer or use oven chips.

*Never cook when under the influence of alcohol or when tired.

*In the event of a fire, get out, stay out and dial 999, close doors as you exit and never tackle fires yourself.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has warned about the damage that kitchen fires can cause.

Crews were called to Newcastle’s West End, city centre and Cullercoats in North Tyneside, with the incidents centred around cooker hobs involving a chip pan and saucepans.

Members of the public are also reminded that the TWFRS can fit smoke alarms and heat detectors free of charge as part of their “Safe and Well” visits.

You can arrange a visit via the TWFRS website or by calling 0800 032 7777 for free.