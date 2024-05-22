Second boy dies after getting into difficulty in River Tyne at Ovingham

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:46 BST
A second boy has now sadly died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Northumberland, police have confirmed.

Shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday, May 18, police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham.

Aras Rudzianskas.Aras Rudzianskas.
Emergency and rescue services were immediately sent to the area.

David Radut, 14, from Newcastle, died at the scene.

The second boy – Aras Rudzianskas, 13, also from Newcastle – was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died on Tuesday, May 22.

David Radut.David Radut.
Police said parents of both boys continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.

“We would ask that the public continue to respect the privacy of the families both online and in the community.”

