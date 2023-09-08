Watch more videos on Shots!

An animal-loving runner is taking on the Great North Run to thank a vet charity for saving her dog’s life when she was hit by a car.

Joanna Donachie, 26, was heartbroken when her border collie companion Dolly was badly injured in the accident two years ago, and feared the worst.

“One morning, a woman knocked on the door quite upset. She said she’d hit our dog when she ran out into the middle of the road," said Joanna.

“We didn’t even notice Dolly had escaped. We think she must have snuck past us as we were bringing the shopping in – it all happened so quick.

“I immediately rang PDSA who said to bring her in. I was petrified the only option was going to be to put her to sleep, as she was 12-years-old at the time, and I thought they wouldn’t bother trying to save her.

“I was so wrong. The team at Sunderland PDSA Pet Hospital did everything they could for Dolly."

Unfortunately the collie's injuries were so severe it meant her back leg had to be amputated.

She stayed in overnight but Joanna said within a week or so she was back to her normal self.

“Thankfully, losing her leg hasn’t impacted Dolly at all, and the treatment saved her life, which was all I could have hoped for," she said.

Joanna, who works at Northern Gas and Power, lives in Seaham with Dolly, who is now 13.

“I decided to sign up to the Great North Run as a way of saying thank you to PDSA and showing my gratitude to the vet teams that saved our Dolly,” she added.

“I’ve never done a run like this before, and I only started training earlier this year. But it’s not about times or anything; it’s just about crossing the finishing line and raising as much money as I can for PDSA.”

Amy Wareing-Reid, fundraising manager at PDSA, said: “We’re all so thankful to Joanna for choosing to run for PDSA at this year’s Great North Run.

"Her generous fundraising efforts will enable us to continue our life-saving work, treating pets whose owners have nowhere else to turn.

"It is thanks to the incredible support of kind-hearted people like Joanna that we are able to provide vital treatment for poorly animals and make a real difference to their owners.”