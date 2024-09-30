Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pubs in the Seaham area can raise a glass to themselves after being included in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

All three pubs are in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025. | SE/Google

The Dun Cow in Seaton, The Coalhouse in Church Street and The Hat and Feathers a few doors away have each been included after being recommended by the town's CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch members for the quality of their ales.

Members chose the pubs following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

The manager of the Hat and Feathers, Kirstie Wilkinson, said: “I am delighted that The Hat and Feathers has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Hat and Feathers deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2025.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The best-selling beer and pub guide was published on Thursday, September 26. It also list 20 bars in Sunderland, Whitburn and Boldon.

Business partners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy established The Coalface pub in 2019, creating a traditional pub in a former shop unit at the bottom of Church Street.

It’s had a number of guises over the years, from a barbers to a butchers, but the local businessmen gave the unit new life with tributes to the former pits which once dominated the town’s skyline, Vane Tempest, Dawdon and The Knack, as well as those who worked at the sites.

Alongside images of the long gone pits are walls of wooden panels, inscribed with the names of miners who worked at the sites.