Scott Pritchard murder: Search for killer’s accomplice goes on

They may have their murderer behind bars - but the investigation into the death of Scott Pritchard is not yet over.

The team who pieced together the involvement of Karen Tunmore are still searching for the man who helped her get to and from the scene and helped keep her secret for 14 years.

The photo issued by police of Scott Pritchard as they appealed for help to find his murderer.

Tunmore is today beginning a life sentence behind bars after confessing to Scott’s murder



Steve, or Ste, had planned to buy Tunmore’s Nissan Sunny and the pair had travelled to Sunderland to seek out Scott Pritchard to get hold of cash he was owed from the 19-year-old lad.

His links to that community could still be key in finding him, with it said he had connections to the notorious crime gang the Hendon Mad Dogs.

Heavily under the influence of drink, Tunmore was the passenger as he drove the car from North Tyneside to Wearside as they sought to get hold of the money.

But what began as an effort to collect a debt turned to a bloody, battered assault.

The case is not closed for us, because we’re really keen to trace the individual she was with at the time. Detective Chief Inspector John Bent

After Scott’s battered body was left outside his home, they got back in the car and the two made their getaway, with their involvement in Scott’s death until July this year, when Tunmore made her confession out of the blue.



Since then, Northumbria Police has been searching for Steve, piecing together what they know in their bid to find him.

They have released a description of him and a number of other points which they hope will lead them to their man.

*At the time of the attack Steve was in his late 20s - around the same age as Tunmore

*He is described as having dark brown hair, brushed forward

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent.

*He has a lateral scar on the left hand side of his face

*He was known to Tunmore through the modified car scene - aligned with the Max Power magazine - which met at locations including Spiller’s Wharf on the banks of the Tyne.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: “Tunmore was drunk, so that’s why Steve drove her car and they go through to Hendon, it isn’t a place she knows at all.

“Scot Pritchard owes several hundred pound to Steve and for the car purchase, he is going to give her the proceeds from the money owed to him.

Karen Tunmore.

“They see Scott Pritchard and at the time he had a cast on his right left because he had a broken right foot, so he’s on crutches.

“He requests his money and at that point he goes into his address.

“He comes back out, walks across the way and out the back gate of his address and a conversation takes place, says he’s not got the money to give to him.”

It is then that Tunmore grabs her weapon and attacks.

“Det Ch Insp Bent added: “The case is not closed for us, because we’re really keen to trace the individual she was with at the time.

“People will know who her associates were at the time.

“We would either encourage him, because he’s lived with that guilt, that trauma, in the same way she has for 14 years, or someone who would have known who he would have be at that time, to come forward and let us know.”