Scope reveals we’re still great donators: public rather donate to charity shops than sell online

An overwhelming four in five (72 per cent) people in the North East of England prefer to donate to a charity shop compared to just one in five (19 per cent) who prefer to sell their items on resale apps. Four in five (80 per cent) say donating to charity shops makes them feel good. Four in five (71 per cent) donate to charity shops because they love the space they get back.

It appears that even in a cost of living crisis, the public’s support for charity shops is a strong as ever. The charity asked 2000 adults about donating to charity shops or selling online after a clear out. The reasons given include:

Five in six (84 per cent) of people agreed they believe their donation to a charity shop will fund something important and it’s as good as giving money to charity. Two in five (40 per cent) agree they’ve been inspired to donate to charity shops by decluttering TV shows such as Stacy Soloman’s Sort Your Life Out -BBC or Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix. A further three in eight (37 per cent) agree social media influencers inspire then to donate to charity shops.

Stunning donations at Scope Washington

The research comes as the Scope charity shops launch their Great Donate campaign, asking people to have a clear out and donate their pre-loved items to their local Scope charity shop, this spring.

Donations help raise vital funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. The charity’s services have never been needed more than during the cost of living crisis. Life costs more for disabled people. There is no escape from high energy bills when you have medical equipment to power or you live with a condition affected by the cold. Last year, Scope supported over 42,000 customers with information and advice through our free Helpline and Disability Energy Support service.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director of Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, said:

“We often get asked if resale apps have affected the quantity or quality of donations we’re receiving. Our answer has always been “no”, in fact, we’ve seen a rise in donations over the last few years. Now we know why, people really do feel good about donating to charity shops.

86 years young, Mary Dent, has been volunteering at Scope Washington for almost 10 years.

“We’re very lucky to have such loyal and generous customers, but we still desperately need donations to ensure our shops continue to offer the thrill of finding a quality pre-loved clothing and homeware at brilliant and affordable prices. If you’re having a clear out, we’d love you to drop your unwanted items off at Scope. You’ll love the space you get back and even more, you’ll love that you are supporting equality for disabled people.

“Charity shops are a national institution, but I believe a little bit of healthy competition from resale apps is good. It means charity shops need to work harder to ensure they’re giving customers even more reasons to support them.”

Donna Atkinson, Shop Manager, Scope charity shop, Washington, says:

“I’ve been with Scope for 27 years. I have a disabled sister and we’ve had amazing support so it’s a charity that’s very close to my heart and our customers know how passionate our team is about raising vital funds for the charity.

“Because I’ve been here so long, I’ve seen customers grow up, have children of their own who’ve are become loyal customers. In turn, they’ve seen me grow up and it’s like having a wonderful, extended family. You can’t beat the sense of community we have in this shop and that’s a big reason we get so many fantastic donations.

“Another reason customers tell me they like shopping and donating to us is our shop is always fresh, clean and our customer service is second to none. I believe the secret to building a loyal customer base is working hard to build those relationships and deliver what feels like a personal service. That hard work has definitely paid off.

“Since The Great Donate began last month, we’ve had so many fabulous donations being dropped off but the one that really has the ultimate “wow” factor was a giant amethyst crystal, which was bought in with a medium and a smaller size crystal. The giant one sold on 2 April and raised £200 for Scope. It was so heavy, the kind donor had to bring it in on a shopping trolly.

