Washington school chef competing in national competition with his tandoori-chicken-stuffed Yorkshire pudding
Richard Hardy, from St Robert of Newminster Catholic School & 6th Form College in Fatfield, Washington, has secured his place at the 2024 School Chef of the Year (SCOTY) national final, after winning the North East & Scotland regional heat.
He’s competing in Birmingham this week against finalists from across the UK.
Richard impressed the judges with his dish 'East meets West' - a trio of Indian spiced Yorkshire puddings stuffed with tandoori chicken, lentil and squash dahl and keema turkey all served with a red onion salad and mint yoghurt.
For dessert he created a 'Slice of Paradise', a coconut biscuit base, with a coconut, lime and mango cheesecake. Louise Wagstaffe, Premier Food’s senior culinary adviser and SCOTY head judge, said: “The flavour across all three curries was exceptional, with impressive presentation.
“Richard's twist on Yorkshire pudding was enjoyed by all the judges and his dessert was both fresh and delicious. We could see how it’s clearly a favourite amongst children.” Regional final winners will each receive a £100 cash prize while the 2024 national winner will receive a £1,000 cash prize, the 2024 LACA School Chef of the Year trophy and an invitation to a calendar of catering industry events.
The national second and third place winners will receive £500 and £300, respectively.
School Chef of the Year is run by LACA, the School Food People and sponsored by Bisto, from Premier Food Foodservice. The competition attracts some of the very best school chef talent from across the country.
LACA was established in 1990 and is the leading professional body representing over 1,000 members drawn from across the school food sector representing public sector and private contract caterers and suppliers to schools, academies and multi-academy trusts across the UK.
