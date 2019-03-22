Say cheese: Beautiful seal pup takes a break on South Shields Pier

Visitors to South Shields Pier on Friday may have spotted a special guest having a lazy afternoon.

A cheeky seal pup pulled up a pew at the top of the pier steps, and seemed quite content to have a pit stop beside the sea and just enjoy the view.

Yawn! Picture: Lee Harris.

The animal was caught on camera by Lee Harris, and even flashed a small smile for the pictures.

Lee, who works for Royal Mail as a driver, told the Gazette: "The seal pup frequents the pier on the steps, but have never seen it right at the top.

He added: "It will probably go back to sea once the tide comes in."

Seals are a familiar sight in the North East coast, enjoying rest stops on our beaches throughout the year.

What are you looking at? Picture: Lee Harris.

Lee, who is 47 and lives in Washington, has always had an interest in nature and used to work at the Washington Wetland Centre, and prior to that at Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire as a warden.

He added: "When I saw the seal I was a bit concerned, but it looked healthy enough, especially as it must've pulled itself up the steep steps."