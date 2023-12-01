Santa rubs shoulders with stormtroopers for out-of-this-world Christmas fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Santa at the St Mary's Christmas fair. Submitted picture.

Santa rubbed shoulders with stormtroopers as a church hosted a Christmas fair which was out of this world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St. Mary’s Church in Horden celebrated the beginning of the festive season with the event on Saturday, November 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Father Kyle McNeil had some unusual help to open proceedings, with Star Wars characters paying a visit.

Father Kyle McNeil was accompanied by a stormtrooper for the Christmas Fayre at St. Mary’s Church, Horden. Submitted picture.

Unwanted and unused items were donated for sale by people from the community, to help make Christmas more affordable and better for the environment.

There were also an assortment of stalls offered a range of gifts to buy, from pet supplies to knitted toys and handmade cards.

Mulled wine, mince pies and baked goods were also on offer to keep visitors fed and hydrated, and a tombola and a raffle with a top prize of a Marks and Spencers hamper added to the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Santa Claus managed to find time in his busy schedule to speak with children and hand out presents.

More than 150 people attended and Father McNeil acknowledged the hard work which had gone on behind the scenes, adding he was very pleased at the turnout.

“It’s lovely to see so many people. We had sold out of raffle tickets within an hour and a half," he said.

In addition to the more traditional attractions, visitors of all ages were excited to meet and have their photographs taken with some science fiction soldiers including a Stormtrooper, an Armorer, Imperial Navy Trooper and a not-so-scary Mandalorian.

Villager Angela Hodgson, bumped into the NE Legion’s Star Wars characters while attending the fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The characters appeared courtesy of the all-volunteer Star Wars costuming group, North East Legion.

The group members are all Star Wars enthusiasts who use their handmade Star Wars costumes to help raise money for good causes.