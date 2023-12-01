Santa rubs shoulders with stormtroopers for out-of-this-world Christmas fair
Santa rubbed shoulders with stormtroopers as a church hosted a Christmas fair which was out of this world.
St. Mary’s Church in Horden celebrated the beginning of the festive season with the event on Saturday, November 25.
And Father Kyle McNeil had some unusual help to open proceedings, with Star Wars characters paying a visit.
Unwanted and unused items were donated for sale by people from the community, to help make Christmas more affordable and better for the environment.
There were also an assortment of stalls offered a range of gifts to buy, from pet supplies to knitted toys and handmade cards.
Mulled wine, mince pies and baked goods were also on offer to keep visitors fed and hydrated, and a tombola and a raffle with a top prize of a Marks and Spencers hamper added to the occasion.
Even Santa Claus managed to find time in his busy schedule to speak with children and hand out presents.
More than 150 people attended and Father McNeil acknowledged the hard work which had gone on behind the scenes, adding he was very pleased at the turnout.
“It’s lovely to see so many people. We had sold out of raffle tickets within an hour and a half," he said.
In addition to the more traditional attractions, visitors of all ages were excited to meet and have their photographs taken with some science fiction soldiers including a Stormtrooper, an Armorer, Imperial Navy Trooper and a not-so-scary Mandalorian.
The characters appeared courtesy of the all-volunteer Star Wars costuming group, North East Legion.
The group members are all Star Wars enthusiasts who use their handmade Star Wars costumes to help raise money for good causes.
The event, which was entirely volunteer-led, raised almost £2000 funds for St. Mary’s