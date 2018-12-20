Santa Paws 2018: Cute pictures of your festive friends as Christmas draws closer

We've been lucky enough to meet some of your precious pets ahead of December 25 - never mind Santa Claus, we're all about Santa Paws! So take a look at your delightful dogs and cute cats. Don't forget to share your picture with us before the festive period draws to a close. You can contact us on Facebook, Twitter or email. A top 10 will be revealed soon, and you can vote for your winner.

1. Rye Merry Christmas from Rye! Picture: Gail Spencer. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Jessie Ready and waiting for Christmas to arrive. Picture: Clare Hall ugc Buy a Photo

3. Luna Barking her carols. Picture: Gemma Anderson. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Bottoms up! A pet beagle enjoying a festive tipple. Picture: Joanne Whalen. ugc Buy a Photo

View more