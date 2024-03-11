Salvation Army launches Employment Plus scheme in Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The church and charity’s Employment Plus is expanding across the North East with new provision at Newcastle City Temple Worship Hall and Community Centre in Stamfordham Road, Cowgate, on Friday mornings between 9:30am and 12:30pm.

Employment Plus provides tailored employability support which includes help to overcome or manage barriers, help writing CVs, job applications, training opportunities and confidence building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Park, Employment Plus Co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that our Employment Plus service has now extended to Newcastle. We’ve had some real success stories with the service in our Salvation Army churches and community centre in Sunderland, at our church in Murton and Back on The Map in Hendon, so we look forward to building on that.

Employment Support co-ordinator Sue Park with Major Liz Hancock of The Salvation Army

“Our tailored service helps people identify their skills, boost their confidence and break down the barriers which may have stopped them finding a job. We support our participants with setting goals, finding training opportunities, volunteering opportunities, building up their CVs, finding jobs that are sustainable and suitable for them, preparing for interviews, and supporting them to stay in work once they’ve found a job.

“It is about making a difference to people’s lives and we know that when people find suitable work they thrive. With specialist support, people who have been locked out of the job market for years can be helped into work which brings financial benefits and is good for their wellbeing, self-worth, fulfilment and the wider community.”

Employment Plus also supports people to access benefits they are entitled to and with improving their digital skills. Digital inclusion is not only about having physical online access, but also having the necessary skills, confidence and capabilities to use the internet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-to-one sessions are available to anyone who is struggling to find work. Referrals can be made through agencies such as Citizen’s Advice and the Job Centre, but people can also just drop in on Friday morning for help or phone directly to book an appointment.

Newcastle City Temple Worship Hall and Community Centre officially reopened last year in a brand new building in the Cowgate area of the city. It runs a number of activities alongside Employment Plus including Bible study, a Games Club Café, Singing by Heart dementia friendly singing group, activities for children and young people, and Sunday worship.

Major Liz Hancock, who leads Newcastle City Temple, said: “As we build on our programme of activities at our new Worship Hall and Community Centre, it has been great to have Sue here offering practical help to people who are looking to get back into work.

“With people coming through the doors for Employment Plus, we hope they will see what else we have to offer the community. There are plenty of opportunities for people to get involved with Newcastle City Temple, whether through volunteering and joining our activities, or just popping in to a warm space for a cuppa and a chat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad