‘Any donations people can make will be massively appreciated’

Members of SAFC’s Greater Manchester Sunderland Supporters Association branch are taking to the football field this Sunday (June 9) to raise money for their local children’s hospice, Derian House.

The team of Black Cats fans and Sunderland exiles will be taking on Bramhall Tigers, a team of local teachers, at Macclesfield FC’s Leasing.com Stadium.

Helping to organise the fundraising match is SAFC fan and branch member Michael Dalzell.

SAFC Greater Manchester branch member Michael Dalzell.

Michael, 46, who lives in Stockport, said: “My dad is from Hylton Castle which is how I grew up supporting Sunderland.

“We have around 200 members and as well as raising vital funds for the hospice, the match will also show just how well supported Sunderland still are around the country.”

Based in Chorley, Derian House provides respite and end of life care for more than 400 seriously ill babies, children and young people.

The charity helps to ensure children and young people whose lives are cut short to “make happy memories in an environment of fun, respect and above all, high quality care”. Michael, who will be playing in midfield, said: “This is such a worthwhile cause and the branch has a longstanding relationship with the hospice as one of our members sadly lost his daughter who was cared for by Derian House.”

The branch have set an initial target of £500 with people able to make donations at the match as well as via the branch’s JustGiving page.

Michael added: “Any donations people can make will be massively appreciated.”

The branch had initially hoped to play a team of Newcastle fans but Brahmall Tigers stepped in after the NUFC supporters’ team pulled out.

Michael said: “They couldn’t get enough players as they don’t seem to have an official Manchester branch.”

It costs around £6m per year to run Derian House Children’s Hospice with 70% of this funding dependent on people’s donations.