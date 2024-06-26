Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland AFC’s 2024/25 Championship fixtures were revealed during the Foundation of Light’s 'Fixtures Breakfast' at the Beacon of Light.

The panel consisted of SAFC hierarchy. | 3rd party

Hosted by former BBC presenter Jeff Brown, the Fixtures Breakfast is a networking event “allowing the football club’s official charity to engage with key partners through Sunderland AFC”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 guests attended to hear from a panel which included Sunderland AFC chief business officer David Bruce, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and Foundation of Light managing director Jamie Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared their thoughts on developments around the club and city, insights into some of the work on and off the field and predictions for the season.

Once the fixtures were revealed at around 9am on Wednesday, June 26, the panel spoke about the away start at Cardiff City - currently scheduled for Saturday August 10 at 12.30pm - and picked out some key fixtures for discussion.

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler shared her thoughts on what is always an incredibly important day in the Foundation’s calendar.

She said: “It was nice to welcome David Bruce and Kristjaan Speakman to this year’s Fixtures Breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event is always one of our highlights, so it was a huge privilege to have key people from the club involved to talk about the exciting developments on and off the pitch and look ahead to the new season.”

There has been some discontent among supporters over the length of time between the sacking of head coach Michael Beale in February and the forthcoming appointment of his replacement Régis Le Bris on July 1, the lack of a recognised striker, the drop in form since Tony Mowbray's departure last December and other off-field issues.